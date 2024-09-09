Manhunt for Kentucky highway shooter continues into third day

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kentucky are continuing their search for a suspect accused of firing an AR-15-style rifle onto an interstate highway and wounding five people on Saturday.

As the manhunt persisted into its third day, several schools in central Kentucky cancelled classes and told students to stay home on Monday morning.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office earlier said they are searching for 32-year-old Joseph Couch, who is suspected of firing 20 to 30 rounds onto Interstate 75 while standing on a nearby cliff ledge north of London, Ky.

He has not been seen since the incident on Saturday. (The image, below, was provided by police.)

View image in full screen Joseph Couch. Facebook via Laurel County Sheriff's Office

The gunfire, which began around 6 p.m. local time, struck 12 vehicles. Authorities said all five wounded people are expected to survive, though some victims were left with severe injuries, including gunshot wounds to the face and chest.

A motive for the attack is unclear. Police believe the suspect acted alone. An arrest warrant for Couch, issued Monday, charges him with five counts of attempted murder and five counts of first-degree assault. More charges are expected to come later.

Police are currently searching a densely wooded area surrounding the highway, where Couch is believed to be. The difficult terrain, much of which has required the use of machetes to cut through thick brush, has posed a challenge for the search party.

View image in full screen The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has co-ordinated a ground search for the suspect, alongside numerous other law enforcement agencies. Facebook via Laurel County Sheriff's Office

On Sunday night, authorities said Couch is a former member of the National Guard.

Capt. Richard Dalrymple of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said Couch legally purchased the AR-15, and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition, on Saturday morning ahead of the shooting. The gun was discovered in a wooded area next to I-75, police announced on Sunday night. A phone without a battery was also found nearby.

Authorities located Couch’s car, a silver Honda CRV, in the same region on Saturday night. The vehicle was parked near exit 49 of a U.S. forestry service road.

View image in full screen A silver Honda CRV belonging to suspect Joseph Couch was discovered on the evening of Sept. 7, 2024. Facebook via Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said they do not know for certain if Couch is alive, as they cannot rule out that he may have died by suicide after the incident.

Officials briefly called off the manhunt on Sunday night, claiming the wooded areas are too dangerous to navigate after dark. The perimeter of the area was still surveilled by police throughout the night. The investigation is ongoing with assistance from federal, state and local departments. Dozens of officers are continuing the search using dogs, helicopters and a drone with an infrared scanner.

Police have warned locals to remain vigilant, lock their doors and check their home security cameras.

Couch is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. On Sunday night, Laurel County Sheriff John Root asked Couch to turn himself in to authorities.

“We’re not going to quit until we do lay hands on him,” he promised.

The I-95 has since reopened to the public.