Consumer

Montreal home sales, prices on upswing in August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 11:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Home buying optimism high among young Canadians according to Royal LePage survey'
Home buying optimism high among young Canadians according to Royal LePage survey
RELATED: Young adults have not given up on home ownership, according to the Royal LePage survey ‘2024 Demographic Survey: Next Generation of Buyers'. Global News Morning speaks with Adil Dinani of the Dinani Group of Real Estate Advisors about what's driving home buying optimism among the next generation of buyers. – Aug 22, 2024
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 9.3 per cent in August compared with the same month last year, with levels slightly higher than the historical average for this time of year.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 2,991 for the month, up from 2,737 in August 2023.

The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a six per cent increase for the price of a plex at $763,000 last month.

The median price for a single-family home rose 5.2 per cent to $590,000 and the median price for a condominium rose 4.4 per cent to $407,100.

QPAREB market analysis director Charles Brant says the strength of the Montreal resale market contrasts with declines in many other Canadian cities struggling with higher levels of household debt, lower savings and diminishing purchasing power.

Active listings for August jumped 18 per cent compared with a year earlier to 17,200, while new listings rose 1.7 per cent to 4,840.

Click to play video: 'Affordability top of mind for Canadians: poll'
Affordability top of mind for Canadians: poll
© 2024 The Canadian Press

