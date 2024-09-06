Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada plans to send Ukraine over 80K unarmed small rockets

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 6, 2024 7:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada promises more support for Ukraine by bolstering NATO’s eastern flank'
Canada promises more support for Ukraine by bolstering NATO’s eastern flank
WATCH: Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Friday Canada’s plans to send 80,840 surplus small unarmed air-to-surface rockets to Ukraine, as well as 1,300 warheads in the coming months – Jun 14, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada plans to send 80,840 surplus small unarmed air-to-surface rockets to Ukraine as well as 1,300 warheads in the coming months, Defense Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Friday.

Canada announced an initial shipment of 2,160 unarmed CRV7 rockets in June. Each CRV7 rocket can be equipped with warheads designed variously to hit buildings, tanks or soldiers.

Canada will also donate chassis assemblies from 29 M113 armored personnel carriers and 64 Coyote armored cars, which the Canadian armed forces are no longer using, Blair said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Canada has committed C$4.5 billion ($3.3 billion) in military aid.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine: Strike on Lviv kills at least 7, including 4 members from same family'
Russia-Ukraine: Strike on Lviv kills at least 7, including 4 members from same family
Trending Now

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in OttawaEditing by Matthew Lewis)

Advertisement
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices