Fire

Glenelm house fire spreads to adjacent homes, Winnipeg firefighters at the scene

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 10:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg firefighters tackle Cobourg Avenue blaze'
Winnipeg firefighters tackle Cobourg Avenue blaze
“It’s deep-seated in the building right now, and the firefighters have to fight the fire safely," deputy fire chief Scott Wilkinson tells Global Winnipeg.
It’s a busy morning for Winnipeg firefighters, as a house fire in the Glenelm area early Wednesday spread to two adjacent homes.

Deputy Chief Scott Wilkinson told Global Winnipeg that the first two homes are under control, but the blaze at the third is proving a bit tricky.

“The one fire is still fairly well-involved, and the crews are working diligently to get that put out at this time,” he said.

“It’s deep-seated in the building right now, and the firefighters have to fight the fire safely … they’re fighting from the exterior, defensively, because it’s not safe to enter due to the fire conditions, so it’s going to take a little bit more time.”

Wilkinson said one of the houses has been cleared, with no occupants inside, and there have been no reports of injury or of occupants in the other houses, but firefighters are working with police to determine the status of the residents of the other two.

“(There’s) lots going on and the crews are still fighting hard to get these fires under control,” he said.

“We don’t know anything about damage or cause right now, we’re just working to fully suppress the fire and confirm the safety of occupants and then we’ll have some more updates.”

