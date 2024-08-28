Glenelm house fire spreads to adjacent homes, Winnipeg firefighters at the scene

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a busy morning for Winnipeg firefighters, as a house fire in the Glenelm area early Wednesday spread to two adjacent homes.

Deputy Chief Scott Wilkinson told Global Winnipeg that the first two homes are under control, but the blaze at the third is proving a bit tricky.

“The one fire is still fairly well-involved, and the crews are working diligently to get that put out at this time,” he said.

“It’s deep-seated in the building right now, and the firefighters have to fight the fire safely … they’re fighting from the exterior, defensively, because it’s not safe to enter due to the fire conditions, so it’s going to take a little bit more time.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Wilkinson said one of the houses has been cleared, with no occupants inside, and there have been no reports of injury or of occupants in the other houses, but firefighters are working with police to determine the status of the residents of the other two.

Story continues below advertisement

“(There’s) lots going on and the crews are still fighting hard to get these fires under control,” he said.

“We don’t know anything about damage or cause right now, we’re just working to fully suppress the fire and confirm the safety of occupants and then we’ll have some more updates.”