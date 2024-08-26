Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba First Nation asks court to curtail moose hunt in its territory

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 11:43 am
1 min read
Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias View image in full screen
Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brittany Hobson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba First Nation is asking a Court of King’s Bench judge to put a stop to this fall’s moose hunt in its territory.

Chief David Monias of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation says moose are no longer plentiful in the region, east of The Pas at the top of Lake Winnipeg, and that the province has a duty to consult with Pimicikamak when it comes to issuing licences.

The 1977 Northern Flood Agreement, which intended to compensate First Nations for damages caused by Manitoba Hydro’s construction of the Churchill River Diversion, grants residents of First Nations first priority to wildlife resources within their trapline zones.

Monias told 680 CJOB the agreement isn’t being followed.

“The Northern Flood Agreement is a modern-day treaty — it’s an addendum to Treaty 5,” Monias said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Wildlife Federation suing province over hunting licences'
Manitoba Wildlife Federation suing province over hunting licences

Earlier this month, the Manitoba Wildlife Federation also asked a judge to intervene in a decision to reduce the number of moose hunting tags from 400 to 100 or fewer in the region.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Monias said the area, which once contained a large moose population, has been over-hunted and isn’t sustainable.

Trending Now

“Not many people are successful in terms of hunting moose nowadays in our territory. Most of them have to be flown out of the area.

“Some people have found that Saskatchewan, maybe close to the border by The Pas there, the Saskatchewan/Manitoba border, (is a better place) to go hunting in those areas,” he said.

“Allow us to do the hunting in our resource area, so that will hopefully slow down the moose population declining.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Former Manitoba RCMP officer accused of illegally hunting a caribou, shooting police car instead'
Former Manitoba RCMP officer accused of illegally hunting a caribou, shooting police car instead
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices