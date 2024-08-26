Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

‘Get us the hard drive’: rock band seeks illegal drone footage from Winnipeg gig

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 10:05 am
1 min read
A drone confronts the band Arkells outside of the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg on Friday.
A drone confronts the band Arkells outside of the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg on Friday. Instagram / Arkells
A Juno-winning Canadian rock band says it wants to get its hands on illegal drone footage shot at the Burt Block Party in Winnipeg on Friday night.

Hamilton band Arkells were headlining the second night of the annual outdoor concert series at the Burton Cummings Theatre, when a drone was spotted close to the stage and the performers.

Winnipeg police said they were tipped off about the drone by concert security, and were able to find its operator, who then left the area.

Police said that due to the potential for danger if a drone malfunctions, or the operator loses control, private drones are legally required to be operated away from crowds, bystanders, emergency operations, and public events.

Arkells lead singer Max Kerman, however, said he wants to track the operator down.

“Winnipeg police: we want the footage,” Kerman said in a post on the band’s social media.

“It looked like it was going to be kind of cool footage. I don’t know what the protocol is, but we just hope you’re lenient with (the operator) … and you can get us the hard drive.”

Burt Block Parties to return to downtown Winnipeg this summer
