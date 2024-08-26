Menu

Environment

New round of Calgary water restrictions begins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2024 8:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary businesses prepare for feeder main construction'
Calgary businesses prepare for feeder main construction
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 12, 2024): As Adam MacVicar reports, with water restrictions and construction set to begin, some businesses still want more information. – Aug 12, 2024
Thirstier lawns, shorter showers and fewer but fuller dishwasher loads are in store for Calgarians — again — as a troubled water main undergoes a new round of repairs starting this week.

The Bearspaw South Feeder Main in the city’s northwest burst in early June, drenching a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway and forcing the city to impose onerous restrictions on water use for several weeks.

The rationing had just started to ease earlier this month when Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced several additional problem spots had been detected on the more than 10-kilometre pipe that would need to be fixed before the cold weather settles in.

Crews are to dig up parts of the pipe and reinforce weak spots with concrete, with the job expected to last about a month.

While the pipe is shut down for the repairs, there’s a return to Stage 4 water restrictions, meaning no outdoor use of potable water.

Residents are also being asked to cut the water they use indoors for showers, laundry and dishes.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

