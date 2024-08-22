Menu

Crime

Meth, cellphones, cannabis among $88K in contraband seized at Manitoba prison

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 1:30 pm
Corrections officials say they've seized more than $88,000 in contraband at Stony Mountain Institution.
Corrections officials say they've seized more than $88,000 in contraband at Stony Mountain Institution. File/The Canadian Press
Correctional officials say they’ve seized over $88,000 in contraband from the medium security unit at Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Thursday that cannabis, meth, and cellphones were among the seized items, and that the investigation continues. Police have also been notified.

The CSC credited the vigilance of staff at the prison, north of Winnipeg, for helping make the bust.

