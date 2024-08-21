Lotto Max jackpot ticket worth $70M sold in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The OLG says there is a lucky winner with a Lotto Max jackpot ticket worth $70 million that sold in northern Ontario.

“If you live or were visiting the Timiskaming-Cochrane area and bought a Lotto Max ticket for the Aug. 20, 2024, draw, then you could be holding the life-changing $70 million winning ticket,” the OLG wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

According to OLG’s website, the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw were: 02, 11, 12, 21, 24, 38, 39 + 33 Bonus.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Provincial lottery officials said that since April, there have been four Lotto Max jackpot wins in Ontario, marking Tuesday’s win the fifth straight jackpot won in the province.

0:19 Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold to Ottawa resident

Meanwhile, there were 14 other lucky winners for the maxmillions prizing, including seven in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

One million dollar tickets were won in Peterborough, Ottawa, Mississauga and Toronto as well as two tickets on OLG.ca. Another maxmillions ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold in Toronto and shared with two other tickets sold in Western Canada.

Three Encore tickets valued at $1 million each were sold in Unionville, Kingston and Ottawa.

The next Lotto Max draw will be on Friday, Aug. 23, with a $40 million jackpot, the OLG said.