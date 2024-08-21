Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lotto Max jackpot ticket worth $70M sold in Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 8:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa woman takes home $70M Lotto Max jackpot'
Ottawa woman takes home $70M Lotto Max jackpot
RELATED: Ottawa woman takes home $70M Lotto Max jackpot. (July 2024) – Jul 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The OLG says there is a lucky winner with a Lotto Max jackpot ticket worth $70 million that sold in northern Ontario.

“If you live or were visiting the Timiskaming-Cochrane area and bought a Lotto Max ticket for the Aug. 20, 2024, draw, then you could be holding the life-changing $70 million winning ticket,” the OLG wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

According to OLG’s website, the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw were: 02, 11, 12, 21, 24, 38, 39 + 33 Bonus.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Provincial lottery officials said that since April, there have been four Lotto Max jackpot wins in Ontario, marking Tuesday’s win the fifth straight jackpot won in the province.

Click to play video: 'Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold to Ottawa resident'
Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold to Ottawa resident
Trending Now

Meanwhile, there were 14 other lucky winners for the maxmillions prizing, including seven in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

One million dollar tickets were won in Peterborough, Ottawa, Mississauga and Toronto as well as two tickets on OLG.ca. Another maxmillions ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold in Toronto and shared with two other tickets sold in Western Canada.

Three Encore tickets valued at $1 million each were sold in Unionville, Kingston and Ottawa.

The next Lotto Max draw will be on Friday, Aug. 23, with a $40 million jackpot, the OLG said.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices