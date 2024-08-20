Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek second suspect in spring homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 9:35 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police are looking for Breanne Joan Bruyere, 25.
Winnipeg police are looking for Breanne Joan Bruyere, 25. Winnipeg Police Service
Five months after a homicide at a Selkirk Avenue home, Winnipeg police say they’ve identified a second suspect.

The body of Edgar Allan Bear, 56, was found March 18, and police arrested Maxim Dale Garneau a month later.

Garneau, who was also wanted in two other homicides, was charged with second-degree murder.

Police are now seeking 25-year-old Breanne Joan Bruyere in connection with the case. Bruyere is facing charges of manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

She’s considered dangerous, police said, and members of the public are urged not to approach her, but instead to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police continue to investigate scene of Selkirk Avenue homicide'
Winnipeg police continue to investigate scene of Selkirk Avenue homicide
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

