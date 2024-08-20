Calgary abuzz with wasp activity

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians are dealing with a seasonal surge in wasp activity this summer, with experts describing it as one of the busiest seasons.

“We are getting 30 calls a day, between four of us,” said Antoine Ouellette, owner of That Pest Control Guy. He says about one in 50 calls will be a hanging nest while the rest are mainly found in burrows, under decks or in hard-to-reach nooks just outside of houses.

The increased activity is attributed to the warm weather and plentiful food sources, creating ideal conditions for wasps to thrive. One of those food sources is aphids, according to Ouellette.

Calgary resident Terri White, who is allergic to wasp stings, shared her concerns after calling for pest removal.

“I don’t always have my EpiPen, and it’s stressful. We have been asking people to come to the back door to be safe.”

Ouellette advises taking precautions, such as securing garbage, avoiding strong-smelling foods outdoors, and being mindful of wasp nests near homes and gardens. For those with severe allergies, staying vigilant is especially important during this busy season.