Canada

Calgary abuzz with wasp activity

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 8:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary buzzes with wasp activity'
Calgary buzzes with wasp activity
WATCH: Wasps are out in full force, and they’re making their presence felt across Calgary. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, experts are calling it one of the busiest seasons for wasp nest removal.
Calgarians are dealing with a seasonal surge in wasp activity this summer, with experts describing it as one of the busiest seasons.

“We are getting 30 calls a day, between four of us,” said Antoine Ouellette, owner of That Pest Control Guy. He says about one in 50 calls will be a hanging nest while the rest are mainly found in burrows, under decks or in hard-to-reach nooks just outside of houses.

The increased activity is attributed to the warm weather and plentiful food sources, creating ideal conditions for wasps to thrive. One of those food sources is aphids, according to Ouellette.

Calgary resident Terri White, who is allergic to wasp stings, shared her concerns after calling for pest removal.

“I don’t always have my EpiPen, and it’s stressful. We have been asking people to come to the back door to be safe.”

Ouellette advises taking precautions, such as securing garbage, avoiding strong-smelling foods outdoors, and being mindful of wasp nests near homes and gardens. For those with severe allergies, staying vigilant is especially important during this busy season.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Anaphylaxis awareness & Epipen tips'
Health Matters: Anaphylaxis awareness & Epipen tips
