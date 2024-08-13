Winnipeg Transit’s on-request service to expand in fall

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Transit is expanding its on-request service, which has been operating as a pilot project for the past three years.

Mayor Scott Gillingham annnounced Tuesday that Winnipeg Transit On-Request — which delivers bus service to low-density neighbourhoods that don’t have full-time transit — is moving to a new app and expanding its footprint into northwest Winnipeg.

It’s also becoming a permanent service.

“By integrating On-Request into more communities, we are making it easier for Winnipeggers to connect with jobs, education, and essential services,” Gillingham said in a statement.

“Enhancements like this help set the stage for the launch of our new transit network next summer.”

An upgrade to the Winnipeg Transit Plus app is slated to launch Aug. 27, and will integrate the on-request service. The current on-request app will be discontinued.

Story continues below advertisement

“On-Request has proved to be an invaluable service these past three years,” said Coun. Janice Lukes, chairperson of the standing policy committee on public works.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Its success means more and more people in the city will be able to access Winnipeg Transit services.”

Service will be added to the new northwest zone on Sept. 1, the city said, along with a new route set to connect the Castlebury Meadows and Waterford Green to the Garden City Shopping Centre during peak times.

“As one of the representatives for the northwest area, I am thrilled to announce the addition of a fourth zone to Winnipeg Transit’s On-Request service,” Point Douglas Coun. Vivian Santos said.

“This new zone will provide enhanced transit options for our community. It is a significant step forward in improving accessibility and convenience for our residents.”

More details about the service and the new zone can be found on the city’s website.