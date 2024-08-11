British Columbia athletes shine as 2024 Olympics come to an end

Send this page to someone via email

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which came to an end Sunday, have been one of the most successful showings for a Canadian team.

Team Canada accumulated nine gold, seven silver and 11 bronze medals, beating their previous best of 24 medals set at the 2020 games in Tokyo.

Athletes from British Columbia have contributed greatly to Canada’s success – eight B.C. athletes brought home Olympic medals featuring a fragment of the Eiffel Tower.

Track and Field Success:

In the cage, B.C. athletes swept hammer throw events at the games. Kamloops native Ethan Katzburg won the men’s title with a throw of 84.12 metres while Richmond’s Camryn Rogers won on the women’s event with a throw of 76.97 metres.

“The fact that I could share this moment with (family and friends) is what makes it so special for me,” said Camryn Rogers in an interview with CBC Sports.

Sprinter Jerome Blake also brought home a medal for the province. The athlete from Kelowna was a part of the men’s 4x100m relay team – their time of 37.50 seconds won gold. Blake’s split of 8.98 seconds was the third-fastest of all second-leg runners in the final.

“I am elated and over the moon right now,” Blake told reporters after the race. “Being an Olympic gold medalist is the best way to end my birthday month.”

Other notable results included Kelowna native Malindi Elmore placing 35th in the women’s marathon; Richmond’s Evan Dunfee finishing fifth in the men’s 20-kilometre race walk; and Chilliwack’s Rowan Hamilton placing ninth in the men’s hammer throw.

Team sport spotlights:

British Columbia was represented in many team sports. Surrey native Shallon Olsen was a part of the women’s artistic gymnastics team which had its best finish at fifth place; Kelowna’s Brodie Hofer played on the men’s indoor volleyball team and Kelly Olynyk from Kamloops was one of the key rebounders for the men’s basketball team.

Other Notable Headlines:

Surrey’s Jasneet Nijjar placed second in her heat and just missed the semi-finals of the Women’s 800 metres (Athletics)

Kelowna’s Taylor Ruck finished sixth in her semi-final heat and 13th overall in the women’s 50-metre freestyle (Aquatics)

Tofino’s Sanoa Dempfle-Olin became the first Olympian to compete in an Olympic surfing event; she finished 17th after a second-round loss to Brazil’s Taina Hinckel.

Olympic Medalists from British Columbia

Gold

-Ethan Katzburg: Kamloops, Men’s Hammer Throw

-Camryn Rogers: Richmond, Women’s Hammer Throw

-Jerome Blake: Kelowna, Men’s 4x100m Relay

-Philip King: Vancouver, Men’s Breaking

Silver

-Caroline Crossley: Victoria, Women’s Rugby Sevens

-Florence Symonds: Vancouver, Women’s Rugby Sevens

-Calleigh Filmer: Victoria, Women’s Eight Rowing

-Avalon Wasteneys: Campbell River, Women’s Eight Rowing