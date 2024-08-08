Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Manitoba Hydro worker dies on the job

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 10:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro worker dies on job'
Manitoba Hydro worker dies on job
A Manitoba Hydro worker is dead after an incident on the job.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba Hydro worker has lost their life on the job.

The utility’s CEO, Allan Danroth, says the accident in the Interlake area happened this morning — and it’s left a feeling of devastation within the Crown corporation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Few details are available, but Hydro says the worker was tending to a power outage.

Trending Now

There’s no risk to public safety and Hydro is now cooperating with the appropriate authorities.

The worker will not be identified.

More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices