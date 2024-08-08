Manitoba Hydro worker dies on the job

A Manitoba Hydro worker has lost their life on the job.
The utility’s CEO, Allan Danroth, says the accident in the Interlake area happened this morning — and it’s left a feeling of devastation within the Crown corporation.
Few details are available, but Hydro says the worker was tending to a power outage.
There’s no risk to public safety and Hydro is now cooperating with the appropriate authorities.
The worker will not be identified.
