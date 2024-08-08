Community members call for action and solidarity in wake of Africville shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Community members are calling for action and solidarity in the wake of the Africville shooting in Halifax that sent five people to hospital.

Shots rang out at the annual family reunion on July 27, during a celebratory time that brings together former residents of the historically Black neighbourhood.

Among the injured was a 17-year-old girl, who was holding a toddler at the time.

Steven Brown, who was at the event when shots rang out, is among those raising their voices to make sure families aren’t afraid to return to the community.

“Every time I walk on this land, it empowers me, but I remember the way the land used to look. I remember being here as a kid, I remember doing all the things with my brothers and sisters,” he said, adding that his family helped build the community.

He’s praising the local non-profit group 902 Man Up, which is hosting a family gathering in Africville this coming Sunday afternoon. Organizers have said the event will “promote peace and unity within all communities.”

Brown says he knows healing isn’t easy given the complex history of Africville, which existed for more than a century before the city demolished it in the 1960s.

“We’ve been through trauma all our life through all this Africville stuff going on. It’s only been trauma after trauma. But the kids, they don’t see what we see, they might feel a little bit of it, but they recuperate a lot faster.”

Twila Grosse, the African Nova Scotian affairs minister, says the province is also committed to helping the community heal.

“And I believe the folks of Africville are very strong, really resilient, and if they say it can happen it will happen,” Grosse said.

Global News requested an interview with Halifax Regional Police’s new chief, Don MacLean, but was told he’s unavailable.

In a statement, the police say they can’t release specific details about the case, including if there have been any arrests, because the investigation is ongoing.

The statement goes on to say police understand the community’s concerns and investigators are doing everything they can to move the case forward.

Brown says the community needs the case to move forward, and that those responsible need to be found.

“They should be held accountable,” he said.

“You (police) were there, on the job. You did your investigation. Finish it.”

— with a file from Global News’ Rebecca Lau