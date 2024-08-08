Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court nixes Jordan Peterson’s fight to not enter remedial coaching program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2024 11:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario court upholds order that Jordan Peterson undergo social media training'
Ontario court upholds order that Jordan Peterson undergo social media training
WATCH: Ontario court upholds order that Jordan Peterson undergo social media training – Aug 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s top court has closed the door on Jordan Peterson’s legal fight against an order that he enter a remedial coaching program.

The author and University of Toronto professor has not had an active clinical practice since 2017 but remains a member of the College of Psychologists of Ontario.

In 2022, the professional body reviewed Peterson’s social-media conduct after hearing concerns about whether his posts met its standards.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It determined that online comments appeared degrading, demeaning and unprofessional — and that this posed a risk to the public.

Click to play video: 'Jordan Peterson sues Wilfred Laurier University after T.A. criticized for showing YouTube clip of him'
Jordan Peterson sues Wilfred Laurier University after T.A. criticized for showing YouTube clip of him
Trending Now

The college directed Peterson to enter into a coaching program to reflect on his approach to public statements, and said he could be accused of professional misconduct if he did not comply.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed Peterson’s application for judicial review, and the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal attempt.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices