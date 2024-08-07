Menu

Headline link
Crime

Axe-wielding suspect arrested for hitting gas tanks at Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say the suspect was arrested carrying this pickaxe. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say the suspect was arrested carrying this pickaxe. Manitoba RCMP
A Manitoba man is facing weapons and mischief charges after an incident Monday involving a pickaxe and some very important gas tanks.

RCMP said they were called around 11:25 p.m. about a man hitting the tanks, which supply fuel to Ebb and Flow First Nation, with an axe.

The man, 32, was arrested a short time later, police said, still armed with the pickaxe and walking down Highway 278. RCMP also seized a razor blade that was hidden inside his mouth.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After the incident, the tanks were checked, and no fuel appears to have been spilled, police said.

The man was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and mischief, and released from custody.

