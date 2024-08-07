Axe-wielding suspect arrested for hitting gas tanks at Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba man is facing weapons and mischief charges after an incident Monday involving a pickaxe and some very important gas tanks.

RCMP said they were called around 11:25 p.m. about a man hitting the tanks, which supply fuel to Ebb and Flow First Nation, with an axe.

The man, 32, was arrested a short time later, police said, still armed with the pickaxe and walking down Highway 278. RCMP also seized a razor blade that was hidden inside his mouth.

After the incident, the tanks were checked, and no fuel appears to have been spilled, police said.

The man was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and mischief, and released from custody.