Air Canada plans to hike flight capacity after profit sinks in Q2

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada reported a second-quarter profit of $410 million, down from $838 million a year earlier, as its operating revenue edged higher.

The airline says its net income amounted to $1.04 per diluted share for the quarter, down from $2.34 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Operating revenue totalled $5.52 billion, up from $5.43 billion a year earlier.

The rise came as the airline increased its operated capacity by 6.5 per cent compared with last year.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it earned 98 cents per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $1.85 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

In its outlook, the airline says it plans to increase its available seat mile capacity in the third quarter by between four and 4.5 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement