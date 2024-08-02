Menu

Weather

Redwater cleans up after heavy rain, wind tears through Alberta community

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 9:03 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 1, 2024) A severe thunderstorm ripped through regions north of Edmonton, knocking down trees and leaving thousands of people without power. Jaclyn Kucey reports.
A heavy wind and rain storm swept through the town of Redwater, Alta., Wednesday night.

Environment Canada said winds reached 80-100 km/h, levelling multiple trees and powerlines around the Sturgeon County area.

Cleanup efforts were underway late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

Volunteers, neighbours and crews were out clearing debris off of roadways and sidewalks.

The Redwater Community Golf Club closed Thursday to clear around 30 downed trees and debris off the course.

“It sounded like the roof was going to come right off the building, the winds were really high — I’ve never seen them that high here ever,” said Paul Dolman, Redwater Community Golf Club.

Residents told Global News the storm lasted around 30 minutes.

“Weird where everything is flying around, crazy rain, and then all of sudden the sky cleared and it was sunny. Scary how your life can change in 15 minutes,” said Rayan El Jammal.

The Redwater Community Golf Club reopened at 2 p.m. Thursday. Clean-up efforts for the town continue with relief that everyone is safe.

“Something terrible could have happened but thankfully it was minor damage,” said El Jammal.

