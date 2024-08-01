Jays sign first-round pick Trey Yesavage

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have signed 2024 first-round pick Trey Yesavage, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old right-handed pitcher spent the past three seasons playing at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.

A six-foot-four, 225-pound native of Pottstown, Pa., Yesavage went 11-1 with a 2.03 earned-run average and 0.87 WHIP in 93.1 innings this season to win the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year award.

Yesavage, who was selected 20th overall last month by Toronto, went 19-2 while posting a 2.58 ERA across 195.1 innings with 295 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP in 65 appearances (29 starts) at the NCAA level.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.