Provincial funds committed to South Winnipeg Recreation Campus vocational wing

Send this page to someone via email

A South Winnipeg high school is getting a big expansion, thanks to new funding from the Manitoba government.

Minister Lisa Naylor says the province is contributing $17 million for a new 19,000-square-foot vocational wing at Pembina Trails Collegiate as a part of the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus.

“The new technical vocational wing will provide modern facilities where students can gain valuable training and hands on skill development. It will be home to programs including culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, machining tech, welding tech, human ecology, and woodworking technology,” she said.

Naylor said the project will be an important addition to South Winnipeg, which she called one of the fastest-growing neighbourhoods in the city.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It is an area where many are choosing to raise their families. Our government is responding to this growth by building the infrastructure families need to thrive. Ensuring there are quality education and training opportunities is an important part of this,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Scott Gillingham said Phase 1 of the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus will include gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms, an indoor walking track, a fitness area, a child-care centre and an outdoor spray pad.

“I’m confident it will have a lasting impact on our community,” he said. “This campus will serve a catchment area representing 120,000 people.”

Construction is expected to begin at the end of the summer, and will wrap up in the fall of 2026.