3rd missing Manitoba fisherman found dead, RCMP confirm

Manitoba RCMP say the body of a third missing fisherman has been found on Lake Winnipeg.
Delaney McGillvary, 29, was one of three men who went missing in late June on a fishing trip in northern Manitoba.
RCMP said they found his body Sunday with the help of the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team and local searchers.
Police were initially called to the north basin of the lake on June 28 to search for the three men, from Misipawistik Cree Nation, who hadn’t made it home when expected.
Misipawistik Cree Nation described all three men as experienced fishermen and avid outdoorsmen.
Searchers found items belonging to the group, and evidence they had shot and dressed a moose at Little Moose Lake, before discovering the body of Tyler Ballantyne, 31, the next day.
Additional searches led police to recover the body of the second man, 28-year-old Rayden Dick, on July 17.
