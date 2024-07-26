Menu

Crime

Lethbridge’s position on crime severity ranking list improves slightly

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge crime rate slowly decreases: Stats Can'
Lethbridge crime rate slowly decreases: Stats Can
WATCH ABOVE: Statistics Canada’s crime severity index report for 2023 shows Lethbridge has moved to having the fourth-highest ranking in the country, after having the third-highest the year prior. But as Jordan Prentice tells us, not all Lethbridge locals have seen an improvement.
Statistics Canada’s recently released Crime Severity Index (CSI) report shows Lethbridge ranked fourth-highest in the country in 2023, tying with Winnipeg.

This is a slight improvement from 2022, where Lethbridge had the third-highest CSI in Canada.

Lethbridge Police Service Deputy Chief Gerald Grobmeier says crime is down 25 per cent in the first sixth months of 2024, and he believes the city is on track to have the lowest CSI levels it has seen in five years by the end of the year.

Officials say lower crime levels mean police will be able to focus their front-line personnel on areas that need it the most, such as Lethbridge’s downtown area.

 

 

