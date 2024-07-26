Lethbridge’s position on crime severity ranking list improves slightly

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada’s recently released Crime Severity Index (CSI) report shows Lethbridge ranked fourth-highest in the country in 2023, tying with Winnipeg.

This is a slight improvement from 2022, where Lethbridge had the third-highest CSI in Canada.

Lethbridge Police Service Deputy Chief Gerald Grobmeier says crime is down 25 per cent in the first sixth months of 2024, and he believes the city is on track to have the lowest CSI levels it has seen in five years by the end of the year.

Officials say lower crime levels mean police will be able to focus their front-line personnel on areas that need it the most, such as Lethbridge’s downtown area.