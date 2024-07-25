12 to be invested into Order of Manitoba Thursday

A dozen notable Manitobans are set to receive the province’s highest honour at a ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville will formally invest each of the 12 — whose contributions to the province range from politics to music to public health — into the Order of Manitoba at the legislature.
“The 12 individuals being invested into the Order of Manitoba today represent a variety of sectors, achieving national and international success,” Neville said in a statement.
“They have shown us innovation, ingenuity and leadership, and it is a pleasure and privilege to recognize and celebrate these outstanding Manitobans.”
Among the outstanding Manitobans being honoured are many familiar names and faces, including chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin, former MLA and Speaker Myrna Driedger, musician Ron Paley and former senator Murray Sinclair.
They’re joined by elder Mae Louise Campbell, Dr. Marcia Anderson, David Johnston, Bob Williams, Chad Swayze, Michel D. Lagacé, James Cohen and Connie Walker.
