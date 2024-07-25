Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Canada

12 to be invested into Order of Manitoba Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 12:09 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba Legislative Building. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Legislative Building. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share

A dozen notable Manitobans are set to receive the province’s highest honour at a ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville will formally invest each of the 12 — whose contributions to the province range from politics to music to public health — into the Order of Manitoba at the legislature.

“The 12 individuals being invested into the Order of Manitoba today represent a variety of sectors, achieving national and international success,” Neville said in a statement.

“They have shown us innovation, ingenuity and leadership, and it is a pleasure and privilege to recognize and celebrate these outstanding Manitobans.”

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Former Speaker of the Manitoba legislature Myrna Driedger is photographed as she looks at some Jackson Beardy pieces in the new Indigenous art exhibit at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Former Speaker of the Manitoba legislature Myrna Driedger is photographed as she looks at some Jackson Beardy pieces in the new Indigenous art exhibit at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Ron Paley talks about touring with Frank Sinatra ahead of an upcoming performance in this 2016 file photo. View image in full screen
Ron Paley talks about touring with Frank Sinatra ahead of an upcoming performance in this 2016 file photo. Global News
Justice Murray Sinclair takes his seat at the release of the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada on the history of Canada’s residential school system, in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015. View image in full screen
Justice Murray Sinclair takes his seat at the release of the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada on the history of Canada’s residential school system, in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Among the outstanding Manitobans being honoured are many familiar names and faces, including chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin, former MLA and Speaker Myrna Driedger, musician Ron Paley and former senator Murray Sinclair.

They’re joined by elder Mae Louise Campbell, Dr. Marcia Anderson, David Johnston, Bob Williams, Chad Swayze, Michel D. Lagacé, James Cohen and Connie Walker.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

