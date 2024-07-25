12 to be invested into Order of Manitoba Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A dozen notable Manitobans are set to receive the province’s highest honour at a ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville will formally invest each of the 12 — whose contributions to the province range from politics to music to public health — into the Order of Manitoba at the legislature.

“The 12 individuals being invested into the Order of Manitoba today represent a variety of sectors, achieving national and international success,” Neville said in a statement.

“They have shown us innovation, ingenuity and leadership, and it is a pleasure and privilege to recognize and celebrate these outstanding Manitobans.”

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Former Speaker of the Manitoba legislature Myrna Driedger is photographed as she looks at some Jackson Beardy pieces in the new Indigenous art exhibit at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Ron Paley talks about touring with Frank Sinatra ahead of an upcoming performance in this 2016 file photo. Global News

Justice Murray Sinclair takes his seat at the release of the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada on the history of Canada's residential school system, in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Among the outstanding Manitobans being honoured are many familiar names and faces, including chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin, former MLA and Speaker Myrna Driedger, musician Ron Paley and former senator Murray Sinclair.

They’re joined by elder Mae Louise Campbell, Dr. Marcia Anderson, David Johnston, Bob Williams, Chad Swayze, Michel D. Lagacé, James Cohen and Connie Walker.