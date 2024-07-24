Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Midweek gas prices spike across Saskatchewan

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 5:53 pm
1 min read
On Wednesday, gas prices in Regina shot up in price as supply issues persist. View image in full screen
On Wednesday, gas prices in Regina shot up in price as supply issues persist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
As temperatures continue to rise across Saskatchewan, so do fuel prices.

Patrick De Haan, a petroleum gas analyst at GasBuddy, said prices have slowly been rising across the Prairies.

“We’re seeing Saskatchewan’s average price up about $0.05 a litre here in the last week alone,” De Haan said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the average price for gas is hovering around 160.4 cents per litre and De Haan expects it could continue to inch up. In Regina, many places’ prices hovered around 167.9 cents per litre.

“All of this really has to do with a major refinery that went offline down in the U.S. Midwest,” he said. “That refinery feeds product into the Prairies so we are not just seeing this in Saskatchewan.

“The good news is that as long as this refinery can get back online here in the next week or so, we eventually will see these increases revert back to decreases.”

Until then, however, people will have to pay a little more at the pump — something residents aren’t particularly happy with.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh God, not another hike in price,’” Regina resident Cheryl Sazinski said while filling her car. “It’s frustrating for people that drive to work and commute. Every time you turn around you are dishing out more money and not getting anything back.

“Somebody is getting rich and it ain’t the customer.”

Resident John Onufer feels very frustrated by the increase in price.

“It just feels like they are gouging us,” he said. “I don’t have high hopes prices will go down but crossing my fingers.”

