Sports

Saskatoon Berries slugger Carter Beck nabs all-star game MVP honours, Division I transfer

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 2:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Berries slugger Beck celebrating WCBL All-Star Game MVP nod, Division I commitment'
Saskatoon Berries slugger Beck celebrating WCBL All-Star Game MVP nod, Division I commitment
WATCH: It's been a good month for Saskatoon Berries outfielder Carter Beck, who picked up MVP honours at the 2024 WCBL All-Star Game and recently committed to playing Division I ball with the Indiana State Sycamores.
There’s not much that Saskatoon Berries outfielder Carter Beck isn’t connecting on these days, leading his team in batting average, hits and home runs.

The Carnduff, Sask., product has exploded in the month of July to become one of the top hitters in the Western Canadian Baseball League, proving it recently at WCBL All-Star Weekend in Okotoks, Alta., by winning All-Star Game MVP and finishing as runner-up in the Home Run Derby.

“It was a whole lot of fun,” Beck said. “There was 5,000 or 6,000 fans there at Okotoks and the home run derby was a blast. I had some fun in that round one for sure; the all-star game was really good too. Had a couple of hits and it was a lot of fun.”

Click to play video: 'Trio of Saskatoon Berries catchers connected through home state of Louisiana'
Trio of Saskatoon Berries catchers connected through home state of Louisiana

His stellar play has helped open a new door in his NCAA career, as the 19-year-old will be transferring from a Division II program at the University of Mary to the Division I Indiana State Sycamores.

“I’ve been obviously wanting to play Division I baseball for a long time,” Beck said. “I entered the portal and things just worked out for me. Now I’m headed to Indiana State and it’s going to be a blast. It’s hard out of Saskatchewan to do it the typical route but it’s always possible if you keep going with it.

“I had to go to Division II before I could get to Division I, but it’s possible if you just keep playing and giving it your best.”

The Berries are on the road Wednesday night in Swift Current to face the 57’s, before returning home to Cairns Field on Thursday night in a rematch of the two clubs.

