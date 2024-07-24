Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault following investigation: police watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged after a woman complained she was assaulted during a domestic call last year.

Police were called to a home in The Pas in September after receiving reports of a dispute between two women.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said at the time the officers took one of the women into custody where a brief struggle occurred and she was later released.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The woman later called the RCMP detachment to make a complaint, but details of her injuries have not been released.

Manitoba’s police watchdog recommended charges be laid against the officer following its investigation.

Const. Kyle Kruzer has been charged with assault and was released on a summons on Tuesday.