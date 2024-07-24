Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault following investigation: police watchdog

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2024 1:51 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP Headquarters in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP Headquarters in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged after a woman complained she was assaulted during a domestic call last year.

Police were called to a home in The Pas in September after receiving reports of a dispute between two women.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said at the time the officers took one of the women into custody where a brief struggle occurred and she was later released.

The woman later called the RCMP detachment to make a complaint, but details of her injuries have not been released.

Manitoba’s police watchdog recommended charges be laid against the officer following its investigation.

Const. Kyle Kruzer has been charged with assault and was released on a summons on Tuesday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

