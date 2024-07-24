Menu

Canada

After 8 years, cat missing from Montreal turns up in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2024 2:20 pm
1 min read
Indie the cat, as shown in this handout image, did indeed come back, but it took her about eight years and a little help from the Ottawa Humane Society. View image in full screen
Indie the cat, as shown in this handout image, did indeed come back, but it took her about eight years and a little help from the Ottawa Humane Society. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ottawa Humane Society
Indie the cat did indeed come back, but it took her about eight years and a little help from the Ottawa Humane Society.

After years on the lam and with memories of adventures only she knows about, Indie the 11-year-old tuxedo cat has been reunited with her Montreal family after being found by a passerby in Ottawa.

How Indie ended up in the nation’s capital, 165 kilometres west of Montreal, remains a mystery.

Pet Care: Travel tips, ear infection remedies and more

Stephen Smith, a spokesman for the humane society, says Indie was brought to them by a community member as a stray last week after she was picked up in the city’s Gloucester suburb.

The animal’s embedded microchip allowed authorities to track down her Montreal owners, who reunited with her in a touching moment four days ago.

Smith says the fortunate reunion highlights the importance of microchipping your pet, which makes such homecomings more likely.

Missing cat found after ride down busy highway under car hood
© 2024 The Canadian Press

