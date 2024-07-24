After 8 years, cat missing from Montreal turns up in Ottawa

Indie the cat did indeed come back, but it took her about eight years and a little help from the Ottawa Humane Society.
After years on the lam and with memories of adventures only she knows about, Indie the 11-year-old tuxedo cat has been reunited with her Montreal family after being found by a passerby in Ottawa.
How Indie ended up in the nation’s capital, 165 kilometres west of Montreal, remains a mystery.
Stephen Smith, a spokesman for the humane society, says Indie was brought to them by a community member as a stray last week after she was picked up in the city’s Gloucester suburb.
The animal’s embedded microchip allowed authorities to track down her Montreal owners, who reunited with her in a touching moment four days ago.
Smith says the fortunate reunion highlights the importance of microchipping your pet, which makes such homecomings more likely.
