Vancouver deaths, stabbings ‘unsettling,’ mayor says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2024 6:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 bodies found on Vancouver beaches'
2 bodies found on Vancouver beaches
For the second time in as many days, a woman's body has been found on a Vancouver beach. Monday afternoon's low tide yielded the grisly find -- just west of Kitsilano pool. Vancouver police are now canvassing the area to see if neighbours heard or saw anything unusual.
A suspect is in custody after three apparent random stabbings in Vancouver, where police are also investigating the deaths of two women, a series of events the city’s mayor calls “deeply unsettling.”

Three men were stabbed blocks apart in Vancouver’s downtown core late Monday.

A suspect was arrested and police have said there’s no indication the victims knew each other or their attacker.

It happened on the same day that police said a woman’s body was found on the south side of English Bay, after the body of another woman was found on the opposite shore just a day earlier.

Click to play video: 'Guilty plea in 2021 fatal Whistler stabbing'
Guilty plea in 2021 fatal Whistler stabbing
Police have said the causes of death for the unidentified women have not been determined and investigators are working to determine whether a crime occurred and if there’s a connection between the deaths.

Mayor Ken Sim says the events have shaken the community, and the safety of every Vancouverite is the city’s commitment to its residents and visitors.

“The recent tragic events — especially the heartbreaking discovery of two deceased individuals in English Bay and the violent stabbings that occurred last night — are deeply unsettling,” Sim said in a statement released on Tuesday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

