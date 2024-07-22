Fire at Hamilton transitional housing sends 13 to hospital, 2 in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 13 people have been taken to hospitals across Hamilton after a fire at a transitional housing complex for men in the city.

Hamilton police closed roads in the downtown area around 12:30 p.m. on Monday to help firefighters tackle a blaze at the YMCA Men’s Residence, located at 79 James St.

The Hamilton Fire Department said the fire was on the third floor of the building and had been brought under control, but not before “multiple” residents had to be rescued.

Paramedics told Global News they had taken 13 people to three different hospitals across Hamilton after the fire.

Eight of the 13 were in serious condition, the other five were reported to be stable. More than 45 paramedics were called to the scene to help assist with the rescue and transport of residents.

In an update during the day, Hamilton police said two of those rescued from the building were in critical condition.

The Hamilton Men’s Residence is located in the city’s downtown and provides “clean, safe and affordable transitional housing for more than 210 men,” according to its website.

It supports men struggling with health and social challenges and has residents stay on a week-to-week or month-to-month basis.

The fire marshal is set to take over the investigation, according to police.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, police said some roads in the downtown core were still closed.