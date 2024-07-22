Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Money under the mattress: Sleep Country Canada to be bought in $1.7B deal

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 22, 2024 9:00 am
1 min read
Sleep Country View image in full screen
Pedestrians walk past a Sleep Country Canada store on Yonge Street in Toronto on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Insurance-focused conglomerate Fairfax Financial on Monday agreed to buy retailer Sleep Country Canada Holdings in a deal valued at C$1.7 billion ($1.24 billion).

The offer price of C$35 per share represents a 28 per cent premium to Sleep Country stock’s last close. The company’s shares have risen 6.5 per cent so far this year as of Friday.

The deal will help Fairfax expand its non-insurance operations and comes months after a clash with short-seller Muddy Waters Research.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.
Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Founded in 1985 by Canadian-Indian billionaire Prem Watsa, who is known as “Canada’s Warren Buffett,” Fairfax is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Sleep Country, which sells mattresses, pillows and sheets, operates 307 corporate-owned stores and 18 warehouses across Canada, while also having an e-commerce operation.

CIBC Capital Markets and Blair Franklin Capital Partners advised the special committee of independent directors that oversaw the deal.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: the importance of pillows'
Ask the Expert: the importance of pillows
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices