Canada

B.C. heat warnings extend, Canada’s hot spot in province

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
People sit under umbrellas on the beach View image in full screen
Heat warnings are in place for large swaths of B.C. People sit under umbrellas at Locarno Beach in Vancouver, on Aug. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is sweltering under the latest heat wave that has pushed temperatures in the eastern and southern regions of the province into the mid-to-high-30s and beyond.

Environment Canada has placed large swaths of B.C. stretching from Prince George and Tumbler Ridge to the north down through Quesnel and Williams Lake into Kamloops, the Okanagan and the Kootenay regions under heat warnings until early next week.

The warnings come after the areas of Cranbrook, Kelowna, Nakusp, Port Hardy and Vernon all broke high-temperature records on Friday, with Kelowna reaching 38.6 degrees.

On Saturday, Lytton was the hottest spot in Canada for part of the day, with the mercury reaching 41 degrees by afternoon.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

