B.C. heat warnings extend, Canada’s hot spot in province

B.C. is sweltering under the latest heat wave that has pushed temperatures in the eastern and southern regions of the province into the mid-to-high-30s and beyond.
Environment Canada has placed large swaths of B.C. stretching from Prince George and Tumbler Ridge to the north down through Quesnel and Williams Lake into Kamloops, the Okanagan and the Kootenay regions under heat warnings until early next week.
The warnings come after the areas of Cranbrook, Kelowna, Nakusp, Port Hardy and Vernon all broke high-temperature records on Friday, with Kelowna reaching 38.6 degrees.
On Saturday, Lytton was the hottest spot in Canada for part of the day, with the mercury reaching 41 degrees by afternoon.
