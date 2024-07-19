B.C. expanding gynecological cancer surgical care in Surrey, Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia government is bringing in new programs to address the growing demand for gynecological cancer surgical care in Kelowna and Surrey.

Premier David Eby says the new services, and expansions of programs that already exist in Vancouver and Victoria, will nearly double the number of surgeons providing the cancer care in B.C. from eight to 15.

Eby says rates of gynecological cancer have increased by almost 50 per cent over the last decade in B.C.

A government statement says the program in Kelowna is expected to start in September, with services provided by three new oncologists and as many as 27 staff.

A start date has not been provided for the Surrey program, but the statement says it will include three gynecological oncologists and an enhanced pre- and post-surgery support team, while an additional oncologist will also be added to the program running in Victoria.

The expansions are being paid for as part of $270 million over the next three years to support the province’s Cancer Action Plan.

Gynecologic cancers include cervical, ovarian, vaginal, endometrial, uterine, cervix, and vulvar.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says expanding services is a significant step forward for female cancer care in B.C.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to providing timely and specialized care for women facing gynecologic cancers and is a crucial part of our broader strategy to support cancer patients and their families across the province,” Dix said in the statement.