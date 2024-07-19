Teen focuses on recovery after driver sentenced in 2022 hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary teen, Brandon Taylor and his family continue to focus on his recovery nearly two years after he was struck by an SUV.

“I am busy, very busy,” Taylor said. “I have a lot of [medical] appointments.”

The 19-year-old’s life was turn upside down after he attempted to cross 16th Avenue N.W. in October 2o22.

Police said Taylor was hit while walking in a marked crosswalk with the signal activated, the driver fled the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“If I hit someone with a car, I would immediately stop the car and help them to the best of my abilities,” Taylor said. “I don’t understand why he just took off.”

In February 2023, police announced they had charged 40-year-old Richard Blanchet with one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

In June he was sentenced to five months in jail.

“I still think it was a selfish act and he panicked, and his selfish behavior carried through,” Taylor’s mother Kailey Naugler said. “I’m just thankful there was a conclusion to it, but in many cases people don’t even see the inside of a cell.”

There has been some uplifting milestones, last month Taylor was able to walk the stage with his peers even though he was unable to officially graduate.

“If it’s those small things where he gets to wear a cap and gown, even though he didn’t make the marks, that’s something,” Naugler said.