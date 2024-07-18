Witnesses, dashcam footage sought of B.C. crash that killed family of 4

Witnesses or dashcam video are sought by police as they continue to investigate a fatal highway crash in B.C.’s Southern Interior earlier this month.
The crash took place on the afternoon of July 5, along Highway 6 in the Slocan Valley.
A family of four was killed in the collision that involved a northbound Ford Maverick hauling a camping trailer and a southbound tractor-trailer hauling dimensional lumber.
B.C. Highway Patrol in Nelson are looking to speak to witnesses who either saw the crash take place, arrived shortly thereafter or rendered help to those involved.
“Specifically, a couple in their mid-to-late 30s were travelling northbound in a dark-coloured SUV at the time of the collision and may have witnessed the collision as it unfolded,” said BCHP.
Get breaking National news
“Police are seeking the identity of this couple in order to speak with them regarding what they may have witnessed.”
Witnesses are asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Nelson at 250-354-5180 and reference file number 2024-2914.
Comments