Crime

Pot shop break-in leads Winnipeg cops to stolen vehicles

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 3:22 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A break-in at a Winnipeg cannabis store led police to the recovery of two stolen vehicles and other contraband.

Officers were called to the Henderson Highway shop around 6 a.m. Wednesday, and got there just in time to see a pickup truck with Ontario plates flee the scene, driving erratically on sidewalks and in and out of traffic.

The truck, police determined, had been reported stolen while parked on Ottawa Avenue two days earlier, and the licence plate itself was stolen from another vehicle the same day.

Police said they spotted the truck parked on Bowman Avenue a few hours later, and arrested a suspect nearby. The man was also alleged to have broken into a pizzeria on Henderson earlier on Wednesday morning.

The investigation led to a search at a Jamison Avenue home, and police seized another stolen vehicle — this one had been reported stolen from a Castle Avenue home July 12 — as well as cannabis products reported stolen from the retail break-in, and $40 worth of fentanyl.

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody facing a list of charges, including two counts of breaking, entering and theft, and three counts of possessing property obtained by crime. He has also been charged with fleeing police, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, and possession of fentanyl.

Click to play video: 'Car crashes into Winnipeg storefront following collision'
Car crashes into Winnipeg storefront following collision
