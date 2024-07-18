Pot shop break-in leads Winnipeg cops to stolen vehicles

A break-in at a Winnipeg cannabis store led police to the recovery of two stolen vehicles and other contraband.

Officers were called to the Henderson Highway shop around 6 a.m. Wednesday, and got there just in time to see a pickup truck with Ontario plates flee the scene, driving erratically on sidewalks and in and out of traffic.

The truck, police determined, had been reported stolen while parked on Ottawa Avenue two days earlier, and the licence plate itself was stolen from another vehicle the same day.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said they spotted the truck parked on Bowman Avenue a few hours later, and arrested a suspect nearby. The man was also alleged to have broken into a pizzeria on Henderson earlier on Wednesday morning.

The investigation led to a search at a Jamison Avenue home, and police seized another stolen vehicle — this one had been reported stolen from a Castle Avenue home July 12 — as well as cannabis products reported stolen from the retail break-in, and $40 worth of fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody facing a list of charges, including two counts of breaking, entering and theft, and three counts of possessing property obtained by crime. He has also been charged with fleeing police, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, and possession of fentanyl.