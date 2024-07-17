Menu

Canada

‘It’s a brand name’: Why a Quebec business feels targeted by language inspectors

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 6:55 pm
1 min read
Party Expert store front in Montreal. View image in full screen
Party Expert store front in Montreal. Tim Sargeant/Global News
Lynda Bouvier feels inspectors at Quebec’s language office are overreacting to the name of her company.

Bouvier is the founder and president of Party Expert, a well-known costume and party accessory retail store that has been in business for more than 20 years but is suddenly in the crosshairs of l’Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) for its registered name.

“It’s a brand name, it’s a trademark, it’s a registered trademark. They challenged us already and now they’re challenging us again,” Bouvier told Global News.

Bouvier says the OQLF challenged her company’s name 10 years ago but she got a certificate of compliance. Now the issue is resurfacing again.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I feel that the Quebec government is letting down companies like myself. We’re Quebec-based,” she said.

The issue began when Bouvier applied for a permit with the City of Brossard for new signage at the company’s future store in the Dix30 shopping district.

In a press release, Brossard officials wrote that they recommended Bouvier verify with the OQLF before any permit is issued and that’s when the problems started for Bouvier.

She says the OQLF is now planning a full language audit of her entire company next week.

“I find that they’re invading the way I do business,” she said.

As of June 1, 2025, French descriptors will have to be predominant on all exterior commercial signs if the company’s name is in any other language other than French.

No one from the OQLF replied to a Global News request for an interview.

Bouvier has no plans to change the company’s name and still hopes she can get the sign permit in time to open her new shop in Brossard for the busy Halloween season.

