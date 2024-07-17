Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton surpasses last July’s total for calls about animals left in cars

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 12:50 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Keep your pet safe & secure during a car ride'
Traffic Tips: Keep your pet safe & secure during a car ride
WATCH (July 9): When you hit the road, you want to make sure all of your passengers are safely secured, including pets. Katelin Owsianski shares some tips to make sure you and your furry friend make it to your destination safely – Jul 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton officials are pleading with people to stop leaving animals unattended in vehicles.

On Tuesday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said that as of July 16, it had already responded to more of these calls than in all of July last year.

Crews have been called to 65 instances of pets or people left alone in vehicles so far this month, surpassing last July’s full-month total of 63.

“It is never safe to leave anyone in a vehicle on a hot day,” EFRS said on social media.

Acting Sgt. Olivia Rogiani, with Edmonton’s animal protection unit, said leaving an animal alone in a vehicle is not safe — for any amount of time or at any temperature.

“It’s not safe to, at any temperature, to leave your animal in a car, especially right now with the extreme weather we’re seeing this week and the following weeks in Edmonton. It’s not safe.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Firefighters remind Edmontonians that hot weather comes with risks'
Firefighters remind Edmontonians that hot weather comes with risks

She said the unit has been really busy responding to “numerous” calls about dogs left outside in the heat and dogs left in vehicles.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It is disappointing to see this trend is continuing,” Rogiani said. “We want to urge people to be responsible pet owners and do their research before getting an animal and understand what it means to own an animal and that you are the protector of it and … you can’t allow an animal to be in distress.”

She said running the air conditioning or leaving the windows open doesn’t excuse the owner’s behaviour.

Click to play video: 'Protecting your pets in hot weather'
Protecting your pets in hot weather

“Instead of leaving your animal outside right now or taking it in your vehicle, leaving it unattended, leave your animal at home. They’re going to be safest at home. And when they’re at home, make sure they have adequate shade, ventilation and lots of access to fresh water.”

Story continues below advertisement

People can be fined or charged, Rogiani said.

“It would be a charge under the Animal Protection Act of Alberta for causing an animal to be in distress, which brings charges of up to $20,000 and the possibility of a lifetime prohibition from owning animals. It can also be a Criminal Code charge.”

Edmonton police say a vehicle provides “a false sense of security.”

“It only takes seconds for a child to be put at risk. They can suffer medical distress or become victims of crime,” EPS said on its website.

Edmonton police unattended vehicles
Edmonton police pamphlet on leaving children or animals unattended in vehicles. Edmonton Police Service
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police warning drivers not to leave kids or pets in hot cars'
Edmonton police warning drivers not to leave kids or pets in hot cars
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices