Manitoba offers week-long free entry to provincial parks

The province is encouraging Manitobans to visit provincial parks this summer, offering free entry for a full week from Monday through July 21.
Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracey Schmidt announced the move Friday, and called it a “perfect week” to visit a provincial park.
“Manitobans love spending time outdoors during the summer, and we are helping families have the chance to enjoy our parks without paying park entry fees,” Schmidt said.
Although you won’t need a vehicle permit to visit a provincial park throughout the week, camping fees still apply — as do entrance fees for national parks.
Provincial parks are also offering family-friendly programming like free guided hikes and campfire talks throughout the summer, as well as special events to celebrate Canada’s Parks Day, July 20.
More information is available at manitobaparks.com.
