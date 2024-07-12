Peterborough man assaults, forcibly confines partner: police

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in just over a week, police in Peterborough, Ont., have made an arrest related to an incident of intimate partner violence.

The latest came around 1 a.m. Friday when officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of Cameron Street and Erskine Avenue.

Officers learned a man reportedly pulled a woman down, struck her and then locked a door to prevent her from leaving.

Police say the suspect was still in the home when officers arrived.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man from Peterborough who was charged with forcible confinement, assault (spousal), and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and will appear in court later Friday. His name is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

Other recent incidents of intimate partner violence involved a reported shooting at the Brock Towers apartment on Saturday that led to a man being arrested on multiple counts of attempted murder.

Police say a July 4 stabbing of a 52-year-old woman at a business led to assault charges for her partner, a 58-year-old woman.