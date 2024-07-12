Menu

Crime

Peterborough man assaults, forcibly confines partner: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'New app will allow intimate partner violence survivors to access supports on their terms'
New app will allow intimate partner violence survivors to access supports on their terms
It's a safety tool for intimate partner violence survivors being described as next level. Victim Services Peterborough Northumberland, as well as other services in eastern Ontario, are taking part in a pilot that would help people self-manage their safety and access supports. Germain Ma has the details.
For the third time in just over a week, police in Peterborough, Ont., have made an arrest related to an incident of intimate partner violence.

The latest came around 1 a.m. Friday when officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of Cameron Street and Erskine Avenue.

Officers learned a man reportedly pulled a woman down, struck her and then locked a door to prevent her from leaving.

Police say the suspect was still in the home when officers arrived.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man from Peterborough who was charged with forcible confinement, assault (spousal), and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and will appear in court later Friday. His name is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

Other recent incidents of intimate partner violence involved a reported shooting at the Brock Towers apartment on Saturday that led to a man being arrested on multiple counts of attempted murder.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police say reported gunshots linked to intimate partner violence incident'
Peterborough police say reported gunshots linked to intimate partner violence incident

Police say a July 4 stabbing of a 52-year-old woman at a business led to assault charges for her partner, a 58-year-old woman.

