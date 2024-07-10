Menu

Sports

Hockey Canada brings in Trevor Murphy as VP of hockey development

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
A Hockey Canada logo is seen on the door to the organizations head office in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
A Hockey Canada logo is seen on the door to the organizations head office in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Hockey Canada has hired Trevor Murphy as vice-president of hockey development.

The governing body said in a statement Wednesday that Murphy will be tasked with leading the development of grassroots hockey across Canada.

Murphy, from Mount Pearl, N.L., was most recently on the 2025 Canada Games Host Society senior leadership team.

He previously held executive roles with the St. John’s IceCaps of the American Hockey League and the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers.

Murphy served as manager of Hockey Canada’s regional centre in Saint John, N.B., from 2003 to 2008 before working three seasons with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers in community and consumer partnerships.

Murphy will join Hockey Canada’s senior leadership team on Monday and be based in St. John’s, N.L.

“From grassroots to high-performance, development on and off the ice is something that should be a key focus for all leaders in the game and I am excited to get to work in this new role,” Murphy said in a release.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

