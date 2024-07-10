Hockey Canada brings in Trevor Murphy as VP of hockey development

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey Canada has hired Trevor Murphy as vice-president of hockey development.

The governing body said in a statement Wednesday that Murphy will be tasked with leading the development of grassroots hockey across Canada.

Murphy, from Mount Pearl, N.L., was most recently on the 2025 Canada Games Host Society senior leadership team.

He previously held executive roles with the St. John’s IceCaps of the American Hockey League and the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers.

Murphy served as manager of Hockey Canada’s regional centre in Saint John, N.B., from 2003 to 2008 before working three seasons with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers in community and consumer partnerships.

Murphy will join Hockey Canada’s senior leadership team on Monday and be based in St. John’s, N.L.

“From grassroots to high-performance, development on and off the ice is something that should be a key focus for all leaders in the game and I am excited to get to work in this new role,” Murphy said in a release.