Winnipeg firefighters on-scene at Manitoba and Sinclair intersection Tuesday morning

Winnipeg firefighters were at the scene of an accidenal fire Tuesday morning at the corner of Manitoba Avenue and Sinclair Street.

The fire led to the closure of traffic on Manitoba between Arlington and Artillery streets, with drivers being encouraged to use alternate routes.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 a.m., and were able to get the blaze under control in less than an hour.

No one was hurt in the incident, although the city’s emergency social services team was sent out to help residents find temporary accomodations.

Firefighters say the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical malfunction, based on a preliminary investigation.