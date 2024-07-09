Menu

Crime

American man accused of luring Ontario girl via video game, phone calls, texts

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 10:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian experts call for more safety following B.C. sextortion case'
Canadian experts call for more safety following B.C. sextortion case
RELATED: Keeping your kids safe online is once again top of mind for many parents. This after a case of online sextortion involving a youth in B.C. ended in tragedy. As Teagan Rasche reports, online safety advocates say the problem is only getting worse – Nov 28, 2023
Police in Port Hope, Ont., say an American man is accused of child luring after initially meeting a girl via the popular online video game Fortnite.

The Port Hope Police Service says on Jan. 13, a woman reported that her 10-year-old daughter had been in communication with a man via social media and that “images of a sexual nature” had been exchanged.

Police say the woman learned of the communication between the two after receiving a $6,000 phone bill connected to her daughter’s phone.

The girl admitted to her mother that she had met a man online via Fortnite and that he had asked for the girl’s phone number.

Text messages and phone calls reveal the man wanted the child to “be his girlfriend,” police report, and that the suspect “pushed to develop the relationship.”

“Information was received that if the child did not do what was requested, the male would expose the relationship to her parents,” police stated.

The investigation determined the man resided in Kentucky, prompting the municipal police service to contact Homeland Security Investigation for assistance.

Police on Tuesday said the joint investigation — which also included Ontario Provincial Police — led to the arrest of a 51-year-0ld man of Richmond, Ky., who was charged with child luring and breach of parole.

He remains in custody in the U.S., police said.

Click to play video: 'Protecting children online'
Protecting children online
