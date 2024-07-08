Menu

Headline link
Science

B.C. physics students turned TikTok sensations get the experience of a lifetime

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 9:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. physics students get trip of a lifetime'
B.C. physics students get trip of a lifetime
Two Metro Vancouver physics students who've built a substantial following on social media have been rewarded for their efforts with a trip to a physicist's equivalent of Disneyland. Kylie Stanton reports.
Two Metro Vancouver physics students who have become a big draw on TikTok have now had the experience of a lifetime overseas.

Anthony Rajkovich and Ryan Curtis are the creators of The Physics House on TikTok.

Their videos answer questions such as “How many satellites orbit the earth?” or “What is the farthest object from us” and “What is existence?”

The duo has attracted almost 650,000 followers on TikTok.

They also got the attention of the people in Geneva, Swizterland at CERN, the largest particle accelerator in the world.

@thephysicshouse

We’re going to CERN! ft. @Ryan @Anthony Rajkovich #cern #anniversary #celebration #physics #cern70

♬ original sound – The Physics House

Rajkovich and Curtis were invited to the 70th-anniversary celebration of CERN and met one of the facility’s top experimental physicists.

“He gave us a tour around the anti-matter factory there at CERN, and like the name suggests, that’s where all the antimatter at CERN is being created,” Rajkovich explained.

“So it was amazing to see that, especially since antimatter is what got me into physics in the first place.”

Rajkovich said their footage from CERN will provide them with a lot more content for their growing social media presence.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

