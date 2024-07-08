B.C. physics students turned TikTok sensations get the experience of a lifetime

Send this page to someone via email

Two Metro Vancouver physics students who have become a big draw on TikTok have now had the experience of a lifetime overseas.

Anthony Rajkovich and Ryan Curtis are the creators of The Physics House on TikTok.

Their videos answer questions such as “How many satellites orbit the earth?” or “What is the farthest object from us” and “What is existence?”

The duo has attracted almost 650,000 followers on TikTok.

They also got the attention of the people in Geneva, Swizterland at CERN, the largest particle accelerator in the world.

Rajkovich and Curtis were invited to the 70th-anniversary celebration of CERN and met one of the facility’s top experimental physicists.

“He gave us a tour around the anti-matter factory there at CERN, and like the name suggests, that’s where all the antimatter at CERN is being created,” Rajkovich explained.

“So it was amazing to see that, especially since antimatter is what got me into physics in the first place.”

Rajkovich said their footage from CERN will provide them with a lot more content for their growing social media presence.