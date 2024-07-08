Menu

Politics

Consultations set to begin on location of planned supervised consumption site

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba government is making progress on its plan for the province's first supervised drug consumption site. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is making progress on its plan for the province's first supervised drug consumption site. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick
The Manitoba government is making progress on its plan for the province’s first supervised drug consumption site.

Premier Wab Kinew says the government will work with the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre, which already runs an addiction clinic.

He says the group will be consulting on possible locations in the coming months to find one that would minimize the impact on the surrounding area.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

He says the centre would also offer medical supervision and treatment options.

The NDP government promised $2.5 million for such a facility in its spring budget, with the aim of opening it somewhere in central Winnipeg in 2025.

Manitoba is the only province west of New Brunswick that doesn’t have a supervised consumption site.

Supervised consumption site reaction
© 2024 The Canadian Press

