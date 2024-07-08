Menu

Sports

Bombers feeling ‘Lucky’ with return of all-star Whitehead to practice roster

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 10:33 am
1 min read
American receiver Lucky Whitehead has been added to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers‘ practice roster, the club announced Monday.

Whitehead, 32, originally signed with Winnipeg in 2019 after 30 games in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of the Bombers’ Grey Cup championship team that year, recording 521 yards on 52 catches, 92 yards on nine rushes, and a total of five touchdowns over 15 starts.

He became a free agent following the cancelled 2020 season, which wasn’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and signed with the B.C. Lions the next season, in which he was named an all-star.

In addition to Whitehead’s return, the Bombers also announced the release of defensive end Ali Fayad on Monday.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Lucky Whitehead filmed pulling semi
