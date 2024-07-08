Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

2 arrested after bus crash leaves tens of thousands in dark south of Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 10:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bus crash striking transmission tower leaves 88,000 without power in Quebec'
Bus crash striking transmission tower leaves 88,000 without power in Quebec
Hydro-Québec says the downing of a pair of critical power lines left some 88,000 customers in the dark after a bus carrying volunteer firefighters hit a transmission tower.
Two people were arrested after a bus slammed into an electrical transmission tower in a weekend crash that left thousands in the dark on Montreal’s south shore.

Longueuil police say the driver of the bus, a man in his 60s, is accused of dangerous driving causing injury.

The woman behind the wheel of the other car involved in the crash faces a charge of impaired driving, according to police. Her age was not disclosed.

Police said the bus, which was carrying volunteer firefighters from the Montérégie region, collided with the car before hitting the transmission tower at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Two people on the bus and another in the car were injured in the collision.

Longueuil police say the bus, which was carrying volunteer firefighters from the Montérégie region, collided with a car before hitting the transmission tower at about 9:45 p.m. View image in full screen
Longueuil police say the bus, which was carrying volunteer firefighters from the Montérégie region, collided with a car before hitting the transmission tower at about 9:45 p.m. Global News

Hydro-Québec said the downing of a pair of critical power lines left some 88,000 households without electricity. At one point, police had to ask residents to stop flooding 911 with emergency calls about the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

The public utility managed to restore power to the majority of customers, with about 20o still in the dark as of late Sunday.

“It’s really an exceptional situation,” Hydro-Québec spokesperson Jonathan Côté said in an interview. “It’s the kind of thing that we almost never see.”

Police say access to the intersection of de Chambly Road and the viaduct leading to Highway 30, where the collision occurred, is still off-limits to drivers Monday morning.

“We are in direct contact with the Hydro-Québec teams and as soon as traffic can be restored, we will notify you,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press

