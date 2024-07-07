City works, construction receive noise bylaw exemption in Penticton amid heat wave

Send this page to someone via email

As heat warnings blanket the Okanagan, the City of Penticton is making exemptions for workers assigned to construction projects, allowing them to work during cooler hours.

The city issued a statement Sunday morning advising of a two-week exemption to its noise bylaw for city works and construction projects.

The exemption will allow city crews and contractors to start work earlier in the day.

Hours during the exemption begin at 6 a.m., effective Monday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to the city, the blanket exemption will provide safer working conditions during this period of increased heat.

On Saturday morning, Environment Canada said the Fraser Canyon, Similkameen, Okanagan, Thompson and South Cariboo regions can expect multiple days of extreme heat.

The national weather agency says residents in those areas can expect the mercury to reach the high 30s and possibly low 40s, with overnight lows dipping into the high teens.

Story continues below advertisement