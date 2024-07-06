Underwater recovery team called in for reported drowning near Kelowna marina

Send this page to someone via email

The underwater recovery team has been called in, say Kelowna RCMP, following a reported drowning in Okanagan Lake.

According to police, the detachment received a report that an adult male drowned near the downtown marina around 4:30 a.m.

RCMP say members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the fire department also looked, but couldn’t find the body.

2:04 Water safety top of mind after two B.C incidents in 24 hours

“Officers are awaiting the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team to recover the deceased,” said police.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cause of death has not been confirmed. However, it does not appear suspicious.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of the marina to allow this important work to continue,” said Sgt. Laura Pollock.

“Please keep all marine traffic 100 feet away from the marina and reduce wake in the area.”