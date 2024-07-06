Menu

Canada

Underwater recovery team called in for reported drowning near Kelowna marina

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 6, 2024 1:56 pm
1 min read
Police tape at a dock in downtown Kelowna, B.C., following a reported drowning early Saturday. View image in full screen
Police tape at a dock in downtown Kelowna, B.C., following a reported drowning early Saturday. Global News
The underwater recovery team has been called in, say Kelowna RCMP, following a reported drowning in Okanagan Lake.

According to police, the detachment received a report that an adult male drowned near the downtown marina around 4:30 a.m.

RCMP say members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the fire department also looked, but couldn’t find the body.

“Officers are awaiting the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team to recover the deceased,” said police.

“The cause of death has not been confirmed. However, it does not appear suspicious.”

“Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of the marina to allow this important work to continue,” said Sgt. Laura Pollock.

“Please keep all marine traffic 100 feet away from the marina and reduce wake in the area.”

