Saskatoon city councilor denies abuse allegations against him in church lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Ward 5 city councilor Randy Donauer has denied all allegations made against him in a $25 million class action lawsuit against Mile Two Church in Saskatoon.

On Wednesday he denied claims that he physically and emotionally abused students and young members of Mile Two Church. Donauer is named in lawsuit against the church and its affiliate school Legacy Christian Academy after former students came forward claiming staff members used corporal punishment regularly as discipline.

1:54 Protestors call for Legacy Christian Academy defunding ahead of criminal trial

The statement of claim alleges Donauer accused former Legacy Christian Academy student Coy Nolin of gossiping and making jokes about fellow camp counsellors dating, thereafter resulting in paddling as punishment.

Story continues below advertisement

Students also claimed Donauer threated to beat other children with a paddle if they didn’t “praise the Lord more effectively, by raising their hands, jumping up and down, and singing louder.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I have no knowledge of the physical, psychological, emotional and religious abuse that was allegedly suffered at my hands,” Donauer’s affidavit said, adding that includes when the alleged beatings took place, the location, or the names of the victims he allegedly abused.

“I have no knowledge of the intentional infliction of mental injury and conduct in the nature of trespass to the person, including psychological, mental, emotional and spiritual harm to the students at the school, and minor adherents and congregants of the church that I allegedly engaged in,” he said.

He also said he has no knowledge of observing any corporal punishment alleged by the students.

Three individuals, including the school’s former director and principal, are currently facing criminal charges before Saskatoon courts, denying accusations of paddling students.

They are also named in the civil case, which saw a change to its list of defendants this week according to Sharfstein Law and a former student.

“Certain individuals are no longer part of the proceedings due to their collaborative engagement,” former student Caitlin Erickson posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Updates to our Class Action Lawsuit against Mile Two Church/Legacy Academy: The civil claim has been adjusted, and certain individuals are no longer part of the proceedings due to their collaborative engagement.🧵 #legacyofabuse — SaskCate (@CateSask) July 2, 2024

The claims against Stephanie Case, Fran Thevenot and Tracey Johnson have been discontinued.

The lawsuit is still awaiting court dates.